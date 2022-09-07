Watch: 82-year-old grooves to ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ in one of a kind viral video, Netizens say he is raising bar for youth

Chandigarh, September 7
Social media has no dearth of videos that prove age is just a number to relish the life. From singing, dancing and participating in adventurous sports, many golden-agers are so ardent that they are posing a strong dare before young blood.
The new addition to the sprightly elders club is an 82-year-old man who can be seen grooving to “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai” song.
The viral video has been shared on Instagram where this man can be seen shaking his legs on the dance floor. The dance moves he flaunts exhibit his sheer enthusiasm and involvement in the act.
Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 61,000 likes. Netizens are out-and-out impressed with the vibe of the man.
