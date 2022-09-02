Watch: ‘82-year-young’ man dances his heart out; netizens ask the secret of his energy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have proved that age is just a number and one gets old by body and not by heart.

Recently, a video of an ’82-year-old’ man surfaced across Instagram where he can be seen dancing energetically on the dance floor at a party.

The video shows the elderly man dressed in a black suit having the time of his life. Without a care in the world, the man can be seen dancing his heart out as Badshaah’s song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ plays in the background.

Later, a man joins him and says, “I love this guy, I love this guy, I love this guy! Greatest dancer in the world! Golden Buzzer! Final round!”

Flashing a smile, he continues dancing and is a treat to watch.

“My guy is 82-year-old’, read the super on the video shared by 'bigneegs' on Instagram.

Watch the wholesome video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neegam Patel (@bigneegs)

The enthusiasm of the elderly man left netizens amused. His lively and energetic performance made users laud his spirit and talent.

Read what they had to say:

"Living his golden life"

"Living Legend"

"Dad's on fire"

Well, we don't know about him being 82-year-old but the man is '82-year-young' for sure.