Watch: ‘82-year-young’ man dances his heart out; netizens ask the secret of his energy

Chandigarh, September 2
Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have proved that age is just a number and one gets old by body and not by heart.
Recently, a video of an ’82-year-old’ man surfaced across Instagram where he can be seen dancing energetically on the dance floor at a party.
The video shows the elderly man dressed in a black suit having the time of his life. Without a care in the world, the man can be seen dancing his heart out as Badshaah’s song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ plays in the background.
Later, a man joins him and says, “I love this guy, I love this guy, I love this guy! Greatest dancer in the world! Golden Buzzer! Final round!”
Flashing a smile, he continues dancing and is a treat to watch.
“My guy is 82-year-old’, read the super on the video shared by 'bigneegs' on Instagram.
Watch the wholesome video here:
View this post on Instagram
The enthusiasm of the elderly man left netizens amused. His lively and energetic performance made users laud his spirit and talent.
Read what they had to say:
"Living his golden life"
"Living Legend"
"Dad's on fire"
Well, we don't know about him being 82-year-old but the man is '82-year-young' for sure.
