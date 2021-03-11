Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

While many of us find ways of slacking gym and avoid exercising with all kinds of lame excuses, a baby holding a plank might make us go red as a beetroot.

A video of a five-month-old holding a plank with his mother has gone viral on the Internet with a whopping 32 million views.

The baby can be seen pulling off the plank like a pro while most of us struggle to hold our own body weight.

The baby flexed the core exercise pose for 34 seconds straight with a smile on his face.

The planking baby, along with his mother, shows off his fitness skills.

The video of baby Austin shared by his fitness trainer mother Michelle on Instagram created a frenzy on social media over the wonderful muscle strength shown by the baby and how he nailed the plank position.

She shared the video and wrote: “My 5-month-old is learning some new things.”

She wrote “Strong like mom” and "I am actually so proud" on the video.

The users have left cheerful remarks for the fit baby.