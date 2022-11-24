Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

There’s no age for devotion. Serving proof to that is a video of a little girl chanting a ‘bhajan’ with all her heart at a gathering.

The video that has been doing the rounds of the Internet lately shows the little girl in school uniform singing a Hanuman ‘bhajan’ as she sits among several women at what appears to be a ‘satsang’.

In her charming style, she sings, "Chhota sa Hanuman, chalave gaadi satsang ki."

Not only does she know the lyrics to the verse by heart, she also leads the congregation as she takes pauses for the women to repeat after her.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared on Twitter by a page called ‘Zindagi Gulzar hai’.

The girl’s cute antics won over the Internet’s heart as the clip amassed over 20 thousand views.

Netizens lauded the girl’s devotion and her beautiful singing.

