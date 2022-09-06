Watch: After acclaimed ‘Kacha Badam’, brace yourself for DJ remix by MP 'namkeen' seller

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 6

Social media, for last few years, has witnessed peculiar manner of vendors selling their products while roaming on the streets. Following the cult of ‘Kacha Badam’, an acclaimed Bengali song by a peanut seller, a new addition to the streak is DJ remix namkeen seller from MP.

A video has surfaced on Instagram where a man can be seen selling salty snacks while singing a self-made song. The man carries a big pouch of multi-flavoured namkeen on his scooter and recites the price of the product in lyrical manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logkyakahenge (@log.kya.kahenge)

Upon being asked about the varieties of the namkeen he was carrying, the man lays out a long list of flavours in songlike manner.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 68,000 likes. Netizens have started vibing over the funny ballad sung by the man while selling his namkeen. Many have demanded a full-fledged remix version of the viral song.