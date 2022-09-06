Watch: After acclaimed ‘Kacha Badam’, brace yourself for DJ remix by MP 'namkeen' seller

Chandigarh, September 6
Social media, for last few years, has witnessed peculiar manner of vendors selling their products while roaming on the streets. Following the cult of ‘Kacha Badam’, an acclaimed Bengali song by a peanut seller, a new addition to the streak is DJ remix namkeen seller from MP.
A video has surfaced on Instagram where a man can be seen selling salty snacks while singing a self-made song. The man carries a big pouch of multi-flavoured namkeen on his scooter and recites the price of the product in lyrical manner.
View this post on Instagram
Upon being asked about the varieties of the namkeen he was carrying, the man lays out a long list of flavours in songlike manner.
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 68,000 likes. Netizens have started vibing over the funny ballad sung by the man while selling his namkeen. Many have demanded a full-fledged remix version of the viral song.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the step will f...
India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
‘Teesta water-sharing agreement has been hanging fire for mo...
Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’
Car manufacturer team will submit the answers to all these q...