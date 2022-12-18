Watch: Amid holiday cleaning, this US resident chooses to shake a leg on SRK, Kajol-starrer 'Mehendi laga ke rakhna' from DDLJ

Chandigarh, December 18
With Christmas just around the corner and decorations for holiday season in full swing, getting tired with endless chores is inescapable.
In a similar incident, a US resident who goes by the name of Ricky Pond, decided to take a break from the holiday cleaning by shaking a leg to a Bollywood song.
In the clip shared by him on Instagram, Pond can be seen grooving to SRK-Kajol’s peppy track ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ from their film ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge’.
His quirky moves and effortless style has gone viral as the video amassed over 50k views since being shared online.
"Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance!" Pond captioned the post.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Netizens lauded his spirit and were on his team for choosing dance over cleaning.
Read a few comments here:
