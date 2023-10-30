Watch as crowd chanting 'Allahu Akbar' storms Russia's Dagestan airport, search for Jews, Israelis

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 30

Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region in protest after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

The mob carrying Palestinian flags approached passengers they thought were from Israel or were Jews and demanded that they return to their nation.

Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine because they claimed they had to "denazify" Ukraine.



Meanwhile, thousands of Russian citizens formed a lynch mob in Dagestan today & stormed the airport to look for Jewish passengers.



Has the Kremlin ever looked in the mirror? pic.twitter.com/6D91t2YR0g — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 30, 2023

A video on social media showed some in the crowd on the landing field waving Palestinian flags and chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

🇷🇺🇮🇱 Muslims in Dagestan, Russia STORM the airport at which a flight from ISRAEL is currently arriving! pic.twitter.com/Ez7xwmJhNL — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 29, 2023

Russian news agencies and social media reported that authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings that had landed from Tel Aviv.

