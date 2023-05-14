Watch: Barbers shave off their heads in solidarity with woman battling cancer, Internet in tears and all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Battling cancer besides medication needs enormous amount of courage and motivation. The fight becomes easy when there are people around to extend support that is beyond ordinary.

A video of one such heartwarming gesture is making the rounds across social media platforms where a barber and his associates shaved off their hair in solidaritywith women battling cancer.

Notably, the barber was working on the mother’s hair, who was battling cancer. As majority of patients prefer to shave off their heads before starting chemotherapy, the woman too had chosen same.

As the barber started the exercise, despondency was clearly visible on the woman’s face. Thebarberin a bid to lessen her anguish decided to chop off his own hair.

Seeing his gesture, his colleagues too joined in the exercise and offered their own heads to get it cleaned off.

Seeing the striking gesture of extending support to her, the woman dissolved into tears.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Good News Movement.

NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE

This barber shaves his heads in solidarity with his mother who is fighting cancer. If that wasn't emotional enough, his friends and work colleagues join in and suprise her as well. 😭😭😭 (🎥:guido.magalhaes) pic.twitter.com/GA2i2BzRRm — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 9, 2023

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1 million views. Netizens are unanimously hailing the barbers for their attempt to lessen the agony of the woman fighting cancer.

❤️ — Jack Sialujala (@Jacksialujala12) May 9, 2023

Beautiful ❤️ — Annie (@Annies_Inc) May 9, 2023

There are no words. — Michael Shea (@Michael54396539) May 9, 2023

I cry as I see this healing collaboration of LOVE🙏❤️ — TFD (@TonytoyouTfd) May 9, 2023

#cancer #social media