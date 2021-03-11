Watch: Bashful man tries to click selfie with wife in a crowded metro, netizens gush adorable feeling

Chandigarh, June
There is no inadequacy of heartwarming content on social media. Adding to the streak, an Instagram user has shared a touching video of a man trying to click selfie with his wife in a crowded Metro. The video is being vehemently shared across social media platforms.
The short video clip has been shared on Instagram by a user Mathew Benny. The couple, in the viral video, can be seen sitting adjacent to each other while the man tries to take a snapshot in guileful way.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 7 lakh likes. Netizens seem to be extremely touched by the doting video.
