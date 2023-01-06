Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Tribune Web Des

Chandigarh, December 6

Traffic problem in Bengaluru has become paramount with rapid growth of IT sector in the city. Flagging the problem and also symbolically conveying a message on outcomes of illegal parking on road, Bengaluru Police DCP shared a funny video where an elephant knocks over a motorcycle parked on the road.

" Don't park on main road " pic.twitter.com/Z8OYGBZmDR — Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) January 3, 2023

The jumbo actually runs towards the people but at last pushes the motorcycle aside as people enter what seems to be a safe place for them.

DCP Traffic Kala Krishnaswamy lapped up the issue to school people on wrong parking.

The video is actually an old one from Malappuram in Kerala.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 8 lakh views. Netizens like police communicating issues through humour.

This is so hilarious 🤣🤣

Nice to see police communicating through fun humour. — Syed Abdul Kareem (@IamSAKareem) January 3, 2023

😅😅 Even the elephant knows the rules.. super — Vijaya Lakshmi (@lets_co_exist) January 3, 2023

Hahaha,when this giant joined traffic police work? 😁 — Akash Prasad (@AkashPr10439927) January 3, 2023

Good message madam,😊👍😊🙏 — Arjun Kumar.B (@ArjunKumarB1) January 3, 2023