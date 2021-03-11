Watch: Bihar boy makes plea to CM Nitish Kumar for quality education, turns down Tej Pratap Yadav’s offer to work under him after becoming IAS officer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

Education is the prime refuge of a nation. A nation embarks on a real development journey when the youths start demanding their right of education. Claiming his right of attaining quality education, a 12-year-old Bihar boy became an overnight cult figure after his video, asking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to make provisions for his education, went viral on social media.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Utkarsh Singh.

नालंदा में इस छोटे से बच्चे ने नीतीश कुमार के सामने शिक्षा व्यवस्था और शराबबंदी कानून की पोल खोल कर रख दी. pic.twitter.com/dTLmVhNQLb — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) May 14, 2022

In the viral video, Sonu Kumar, a resident of the Kalyan Bigha village in Nalanda district interacted with CM Nitish Kumar while latter was addressing a rally here. With folded hands he said while addressing the CM, “Sir humko parhne ke liye himmat dijiye. Humko guardian nahi parhne dete hai.”

Nitish, however, took the matter in cognisance and directed an official to look into the matter.

Later in his interaction with media, Sonu disclosed bitter truth of government schools in Bihar. He said he don’t want anything apart from quality education but he is not getting one in government school of Bihar. “I demand that I should be provided education. There’s no proper education in government schools… My father drinks alcohol and toddy, the entire money goes for his alcohol,” Sonu told reporters.

He also claimed that he gives tuitions to earn an income. However, his father takes away his income too.

After the video went viral, leaders from across political parties lined up at Sonu's house.

Former deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, met Sonu and assured him admission in Navodya school. He also promised stipend of Rs 2000 per month till Sonu passes his matriculation.

मुख्य मंत्री के समक्ष हिम्मत के साथ अपनी बात रखने वाले सोनू से उसके गाँव में जाकर मुलाक़ात की ।नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन होगा ।प्रति माह २ हज़ार रुपए उसके खाते में मैट्रिक तक सहयोग करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/pcRSZ6k0f8 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 17, 2022

Sonu, however, is also being hailed for his self-esteem. In the backdrop of whole story of him meeting CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader and former health minister of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav, called the boy to wish him luck. As Sonu wished to be an IAS officer, Tej Pratap insisted him to work under him when he forms government in Bihar. The 12-year-old found this discourteous and categorically conveyed that he will not work under anyone.

तेज प्रताप ने कहा- IAS बनना तो मेरे अंडर में काम करना, जब हम सरकार में आएँगे तो.



सोनू का जवाब- हम किसी के अंडर में काम नहीं करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/hrSBZtxWke — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) May 17, 2022

#nitish kumar