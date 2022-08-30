Watch: Bihar woman chases would-be groom after latter turns hostile for marriage, public witness high-voltage brawl on street

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 30

A video has surfaced on social media from Bihar where a woman can be seen chasing her groom-to-be on the street. The high-voltage drama took place in full public view and later ended up at police station.

As per the allegations laid out by the woman’s family, they paid Rs 50,000 and a motor cycle in dowry for the marriage arranged nearly 3 months back by the both sides. When the date was approached, the man asked to reschedule it. Even his family kept on procrastinating the proposed wedding by giving different excuses at regular intervals, Indiatimes reported.

The woman caught sight of the man while she was out for shopping with her family one day. Upon spotting him, she ran behind him and seized him paving way for a public show. She insisted to get married to him. This is when the said groom-to-be started running away.

The locals gathered around to know the reason of scuffle while the man kept trying to escape from mob and being captured by camera. The woman grasped him tight and cried before public "Meri shadi karwaao".

Later, police intervenedand both sides reached consensus after thorough counselling.

The woman and the man finally got married at the temple next to the police station.