Watch: Brawl at UP wedding as groom’s ‘phoopha’ throws a fit over not being served 'paneer' by bride’s family

IANS
Baghpat (UP), February 14
A brawl broke out at a wedding because the bride's family did not serve 'paneer' at the feast.
The groom's 'phoopha' (aunt's husband) threw a fit on the issue and both sides came to blows.
This is no ordinary fight, its Baghpat ka doosra mahayudh, which has occurred because dulhe ke fufaji didn't get paneer!!!— Chaitanya 🇮🇳🚩 (@filmy_foodie) February 14, 2023
😂😂😂#BaghpatFight2#FufajiGetsNoPaneer#JustUPthings pic.twitter.com/1aArE1JAXA
A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the clip posted on Twitter, guests at the wedding are seen violently hitting each other. The video also featured a woman trying to stop a man from joining the mob.
Unfortunately, the woman's efforts were in vain. There were also others who tried their best to diffuse the situation.
The video garnered several views and comments on the social platform.
While many expressed their genuine concerns about people's inability to deal with trivial matters peacefully, others termed the whole situation as funny.
