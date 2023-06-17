Watch: Bride’s family ties groom to a tree for allegedly demanding dowry in UP’s Pratapgarh

Chandigarh, June 17
A groom faced wrath of bride’s side and was allegedly tied to a tree after he demanded dowry amidst his wedding rituals in UP’s Pratapgarh.
An argument broke out between the two families during the 'jai mala' ceremony when the groom—Amarjeet Verma— made demands of dowry from the bride's family, as per a report in India Today.
A video in this context has been making the rounds across social media platforms.
प्रतापगढ की तस्वीरें देखिए— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) June 15, 2023
दूल्हे ने किया शादी से इंकार ,दूल्हे को बंधक बनाकर दी गई तालिबानी सज़ा#pratapgarh pic.twitter.com/OtqTdzNj5A
During the ceremony, the friends of Amarjeet reportedly misbehaved with the bride’s side, which was the initiation point of the brawl. Amidst the pandemonium, Amarjeet also expressed his desire of dowry which further escalated the matter.
When consensus couldn’t be reached upon even after hours of negotiations between the two sides, the bride’s family held the groom captive and tied him to a tree.
It wasn’t until the cops arrived to the spot that the man was finally freed.
However, he was taken into custody.
SHO Mandhata said the both parties were present at the police station but no settlement was reached upon.
“A meeting was also going on between the two families to reach a settlement and compensate the woman's side for their expenses in the marriage ceremony arrangements,” India Today quoted the SHO as saying.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting
‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...
Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand
Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...
NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...
‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...