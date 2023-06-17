Watch: Bride’s family ties groom to a tree for allegedly demanding dowry in UP’s Pratapgarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 17

A groom faced wrath of bride’s side and was allegedly tied to a tree after he demanded dowry amidst his wedding rituals in UP’s Pratapgarh.

An argument broke out between the two families during the 'jai mala' ceremony when the groom—Amarjeet Verma— made demands of dowry from the bride's family, as per a report in India Today.

A video in this context has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

During the ceremony, the friends of Amarjeet reportedly misbehaved with the bride’s side, which was the initiation point of the brawl. Amidst the pandemonium, Amarjeet also expressed his desire of dowry which further escalated the matter.

When consensus couldn’t be reached upon even after hours of negotiations between the two sides, the bride’s family held the groom captive and tied him to a tree.

It wasn’t until the cops arrived to the spot that the man was finally freed.

However, he was taken into custody.

SHO Mandhata said the both parties were present at the police station but no settlement was reached upon.

“A meeting was also going on between the two families to reach a settlement and compensate the woman's side for their expenses in the marriage ceremony arrangements,” India Today quoted the SHO as saying.

