Watch: Brother surprises sister with scooty, her wholesome reaction goes viral

Chandigarh, November 11
The undeniable Tom-and-Jerry bond between siblings is what makes life colourful.
In one such wholesome video, a brother surprised his sister with a scooty and left her teary-eyed.
The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Aishwarya Bhadane.
In the clip, the girl can be seen unwrapping a gift box and getting overwhelmed on discovering keys in it.
In a split-second, she breaks down in tears as she realises that her brother has gifted her a scooty. She then goes on to hug her brother, who too, looks emotional.
Smiling ear to ear, she then hops on the scooty with another girl sitting behind her.
“Pure love,” reads the caption of the post.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
The brother’s sweet gesture struck a chord with netizens as they showered love on the siblings. Some even wished for a brother like him and a bond like theirs.
The video has amassed over nine million views since being shared online.
