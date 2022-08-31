Watch: Bulldozer threat by cops helps woman get back to her in-laws house after being thrown out over dowry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

Bulldozers have perhaps received more glorification over the past 2-3 years than any time since their discovery. UP government used bulldozers boldly to raze illegal constructions across the state besides intimidating offenders and anti-social elements. The practice later became precedent when several other states, including Assam and Madhya Pradesh started emulating UP model to maintain law and order. However the issue of use of bulldozer by executive bodies remained a bone of contention but an incident that surfaced from UP’s Bijnor shows how fear of mammoth machine helped a woman return to her in-laws’ house after being thrown out allegedly over dowry.

In compliance with Allahabad High Court’s order, a police team reached the house of a woman who accused her in-laws of torturing her and throwing her out of their house over dowry. Allahabad High Court ordered the district police to help the woman get back into the house, as per a report of TOI.

Cops upon reaching the house requested the family to reinstate the woman back but their repeated appeal fell on deaf ears.

“Koi fayda nahi (no point). We request you amma, please open the door. This is the High Court’s order,” an officer is heard saying on the loudspeaker.

After police failed to convince the family, they brought a bulldozer and threatened the family of breaking the gate. That was when the family acquiescedto the cops’ insist and the woman was allowed in.

Bystanders took videos of the incident and the visuals showed apolice team informing the husband, and family about the court order and warning them that not complying with the order could lead to action.