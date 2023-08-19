Watch cameraman merrily dance with Punjabi guests at Sikh wedding; what’s impressive is he simultaneously captures the event

Chandigarh, August 19
His performance was dynamic and flawless.
A video of the wedding photographer energetically dancing his heart out with guests at a Punjabi wedding while balancing his camera in one hand while showcasing his moves with the other has gone viral.
Netizens are loving his act of balancing life as he enjoys the wedding and is also professional simultaneously.
His perfect moves to Punjabi song 'Laung Mare Lashkare,' sung by Abeer Arora are loved by social media.
Posting a video, one wrote, “If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund”. Another wrote: “I need him to give me dance lessons”.
if your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5— Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023
“I hate weddings but if i ever did one this guy is the camera man for sure,” wrote one.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost
A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...
Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers
28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...