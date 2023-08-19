Watch cameraman merrily dance with Punjabi guests at Sikh wedding; what’s impressive is he simultaneously captures the event

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

His performance was dynamic and flawless.

A video of the wedding photographer energetically dancing his heart out with guests at a Punjabi wedding while balancing his camera in one hand while showcasing his moves with the other has gone viral.

Netizens are loving his act of balancing life as he enjoys the wedding and is also professional simultaneously.

His perfect moves to Punjabi song 'Laung Mare Lashkare,' sung by Abeer Arora are loved by social media.

Posting a video, one wrote, “If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund”. Another wrote: “I need him to give me dance lessons”.

if your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5 — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023

“I hate weddings but if i ever did one this guy is the camera man for sure,” wrote one.

