Watch: Canadian dancer joins Indian partner to recreate epic 'Dola Re Dola' wearing lehenga in New York City, netizens in awe

Chandigarh, December 3
Dance is believed to be one of the best modes of soothing souls. Social media platforms have no dearth of videos that content creators make to rejuvenate themselves as well as to spread a sense of positivity among people watching them. A video in this context has been showered with netizens’ applauds which shows 2 male dancers grooving to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s magnum opus ‘Dola Re Dola’ while donning lehengas on busy road of New York City.
The video has been shared on Instagram by users, Alex Wong and Jainil Mehta, who are also performers in the video.
“When 2 dancers “Dola” together in New York City! RIP TO OUR FEET,” the post reads.
View this post on Instagram
The reel shows Jainil Mehta from India and Alex Wong, from Canada, dancing to theacclaimed Devdas moviesong while wearing colourful lehengas.
The duo dances barefoot flawlessly while nailing the hook step of the song. The expressions seem to be adding cherry on the cake.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.6 million views. Netizens are in complete awe of the ebullient video.
