WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

PTI

Gurugram, February 3

A man has been arrested for dragging a motorcycle by his speeding car for more than three kilometres, ignoring attempts by other commuters to stop his vehicle, the Gurugram Police said.

These shocking pictures are from Gurugram. See how the car dragged the bike for 4 kms. pic.twitter.com/PO5nRep4Fv — శంకర్ ముదిరాజ్ (@Gsk339) February 3, 2023

The car hit the motorcycle parked along the road on Wednesday night as a result of which the two-wheeler got stuck beneath it. The vehicle dragged it for three kilometres, police said.

The motorcycle owner, a bouncer by profession, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when he was returning to home from duty. He said that he had a narrow escape since he was standing near his motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car fled leaving his vehicle.

A video of the car dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 amid sparks flying went viral on social media. Police contacted the owner of the motorcycle who filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint of the motorcyclist, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

"We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and impounded his car. The accused works with a private firm in Sector 63," said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.