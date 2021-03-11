Watch: Car travels 25 km on its own after driver gets seizure, fellow motorist heroically averts mishap by sacrificing his own car

Chandigarh, August 16
Technology advancement, especially in automobile sector, has been serving as biggest saviour to avert mishaps across the world. Companies have been providing additional features, including airbags, warning alarms, and cruise control system which is testimony of how the sector has embraced remarkable advancement to minimise accidents.
An incident which would make us hail advancement of auto sector has been reported from Netherlands where a car on cruise control mode kept on moving itself for almost 25 km after the driver behind wheel passed out while driving, as per a report of Indiatimes.
The peculiar incident has been shared on Twitter. The user shared how a man, Henry Temmermans, saw a woman unconscious behind the driving wheel while he himself was driving on highway A28 in Nunspeet, the Netherlands. The car was on auto pilot mode and hence couldn’t stop by itself.
HERES THE STORY:— MdM (@ireallyshouldbe) November 21, 2021
NUNSPEET - It is Friday afternoon when Henry Temmermans from Nunspeet is on his way home on the A28. He still has some Teams meetings to go through, but otherwise only the weekend awaits him. Until he sees a car driving in the grass next to him on the highway.
The post further asserted how Henry was able to think on his feet and decided to overtake the car and deaccelerate his motor in from of it. Resulting, the woman’s car rammed at the back of his car and came to a stop.
The video of the incidents has also been doing the rounds as someone recorded it while witnessing the whole scenario.
