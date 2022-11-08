Watch: Chilling car stunt by drunk man at 2am in Gurugram ends up killing a 50-year-old man

Chandigarh, November 8
A 50-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a man--who was drunk--hit him with his SUV while performing stunts in Gurugram.
Videos of the incident, which took place around 2am on Sunday, showthe man turning the car, a Maruti Ertiga, in anarea outside a liquor shop.
शराब के नशे में स्टंट करने वाले लड़कों ने एक युवक की जान ले ली, वीडियो गुरुग्राम का है. pic.twitter.com/mxPR0Js9ox— rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) November 8, 2022
People can be seen standing outside the shop, watching the car speeding towards them, but before they could move, the speeding car hit them killing one and injuring two others.
They tryto move away but the SUV drifted and hit them with its back wheel and speeds away.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Preetpal Singh said that the people in the car were under the influence of alcohol.
"7 accused have been arrested and two cars impounded," said ACP Preetpal Singh.
