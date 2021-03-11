Watch chilling video of black cobra sipping water from glass held by man

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

An old video of a black cobra sipping water from a glass held by a man is going viral on social media, sending chills down the spine of users.

The video of the snake was posted by the man in response to IFS officer Susanta Nanda's Twitter post, which showed a monkey and few ducklings sharing watermelon. “Love to share," Nanda wrote in his caption.

A user named ncsukumar then responded with a video of a cobra drinking water. He captions the video as, “Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there. But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostril through which they suck water.”

Love is to share💕 pic.twitter.com/2Y4WETf0aA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 22, 2021

Though it's natural for every animal to drink water to keep itself cool during extreme heat, this particular video has sent chills down the spine of internet users.