Watch: Chilling video shows woman pushing 3-year-old girl onto rail tracks in US

Chandigarh, January 3
A chilling video showing a woman pushing a little girl onto train tracks in Oregon, United States, has gone viral.
The incident is said to have occurred on December 28 and the video has been posted by Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on its website.
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she was arraigned Thursday for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks while the child and mother were waiting at a Portland train station, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. pic.twitter.com/OqBw0E25ty— PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) January 1, 2023
The attorney's office said that the girl, aged 3, was waiting for the train with her mother on the platform when the stranger pushed her to the railway line.
The accused has been identified as Brianna Lace Workman (32). In the video, she is seen sitting just behind the little girl on a bench before she pushed her.
The girl suffered injuries as she hit the rocks and metal track as she fell.
People waiting on the platform immediately ran to lift her from the tracks as soon as they saw her fall. She was pulled to the platform just before the train arrived.
The video was captured by a CCTV installed on the platform.
