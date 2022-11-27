See video: Chinese couple compels son to watch TV overnight as punishment for excessive binging, faces backlash over ‘bad parenting’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

A Chinese couple is facing ire over punishing their child by forcing him to watch TV whole night as he had a habit of watching it too much.

The 8-year-old boy was left alone at home while his parents were out for some time. The lad was asked to finish his homework and go to sleep by 8.30 pm.

The child’s parents returned home after some time only to find out that the kid had not finished his homework and instead was still watching TV.

As the boy went to bed upon his parents’ return, the infuriated mother pulled him back to their room and forced him to watch the TV overnight.

The boy initially took up the task but at a time started collapsing out of sleep. He, however, was barred from doing so as his parents kept making perpetual visits one after the other to wake him up and force him to watch TV.

In the ‘bizarre’ exercise the parents did not allow the boy to go to bed until around 5 am.

A video of the entire exercise has been shared on YouTube.

The incident has triggered a fierce debate over parenting.

#China