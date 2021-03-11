Watch: Coimbatore traffic cop showers slaps on food delivery boy in full public view

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Police officers are often observed harassing public by brandishing their credentials of being power bearers. Several incidents have been reported where cops were seen misusing their power by manhandling general public for no reason. A video is doing the rounds on social media, where a cop can be seen slapping a Swiggy delivery boy at a traffic junction in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

As per the police report filed by Mohanansundaram, he was trying to stop a bus which had reportedly hit on the shoulder of a woman, who was trying to cross the road. The bus driver tried to flee from the spot without paying heed. Mohanansundaram, along with a youth who accompanied the woman, was reportedly trying to stop the bus to enquire into the driver’s negligent act.

The cop, upon seeing this, rushed towards Mohanansundaram and slapped him multiple times. Moreover, the policeman reportedly took away his cell phone, earplugs and two wheeler’s keys. It wasn’t until Mohanansundaram apologised that his belongings were returned.

Senior officers took cognisance of the incident and the accused constable was shifted to the city police control room.

Mohanansundaram got a complaint registered with City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar. An internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar, reportedThe Hindu.