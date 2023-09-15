Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

At Colonel Manpreet Singh's house in Mullanpur, there was a steady stream of mourners. It was heartbreaking to see Colonel Col Manpreet Singh's six-year-old son--wearing military clothes—when he offered a salute to the mortal remains of his father for the last time on Friday.

As the mortal remains reached home in Punjab’s Mullanpur, Col Manpreet's wife, sister, mother and other family members were inconsolable. In a video, an Army officer was seen holding Manpreet's son as the family and others paid their last respects.

#WATCH | Son of Col. Manpreet Singh salutes before the mortal remains of his father who laid down his life in the service of the nation during an anti-terror operation in J&K's Anantnag on 13th September



The last rites of Col. Manpreet Singh will take place in Mullanpur… pic.twitter.com/LpPOJCggI2 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

A third-generation soldier, Singh leaves behind his mother, wife, a two-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

His last rites were conducted at his hometown in Mullanpur in Mohali district.

Three Army personnel, including the colonel and the major, and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley on Wednesday. Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

Touching visuals of Jagmeet Kaur, wife of Col Singh, showed her with folded hands as she bid her husband a final goodbye.