Watch: Cow slides down snowy hillock in playful manner, netizens amused

Chandigarh, November 15
We might have come across many cute videos involving animals, but the one getting viral on social media lately is probably one of a kind.
The video involves a cow which is sliding down a snowy slope in playful manner like children often do in amusement parks. The peculiar video has caught fancy of the internet.
The 9-second-video has been shared on twitter by an account, Buitengebieden. “Cow sliding down a hill,” the caption reads.
Cow sliding down a hill.. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2RAB32mhY5— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 10, 2022
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 2.3 million views. Netizens are praising the video and showering witty reactions.
Chilling out 😉— Anindita Banerjee (@AninditaB_AB) November 10, 2022
Awwwww— Classic Hoe (@HoeClassic) November 10, 2022
Cows just want to have fun. Awww. :) I needed that today.— Triad of Felines (@ImDoro) November 10, 2022
Really milking that for all its worth eh?— David (@dcfickett) November 11, 2022
This needs to be an Olympic sport.— DOC Group (@donaldorris) November 10, 2022
This is how milk shakes are made kids.— Spamming Eddie (@SpammingEddie) November 10, 2022
It looks happy enough! 😂— Irene Edgar (@EdgarIrene) November 10, 2022
