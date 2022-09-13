 Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold : The Tribune India

Are you Team Bunny or Team Simran? Decide for yourself after watching the video

Video grabs of Punjabi siblings having a fun banter. Credit: @TarekFatah/Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Siblings are your only enemies you can’t live without. Their undeniable Tom-and-Jerry bond is what makes life colourful.

In one such wholesome video, two little Punjabi kids can be seen having a banter and complaining to their father.

As it appears that both were partners in crime, however, when it came down to being caught, both can be seen pointing fingers at each other.

In the video, a little girl Simran can be seen telling her father that her brother Bunny had slapped her. Meanwhile, the elder one steps in and asks Simran to keep quiet while he’s talking.

He tells his father that Simran had destroyed the whole garage as he says, “Simran ne na sara tod tod ke bhindi bana ti…eve jive cut ke slice karta.”

The father patiently listens to his kids’ misdeeds and asks Simran what she had done, “Simran, ki kitta hai beta?”

Bunny goes on to explain how Simran had knocked down all the partitions kept in the garage.”

Listening to her big brother putting all the blame on her, Simran intervenes and cutely tells her dad how Bunny had slapped her, “Naale Bunny ne eve maareya.”

The father asks Bunny if he had stopped her to which Bunny says, “Mai samjhaya si par fer vi ni oh mann rahi si.”

The father confronts Simran if Bunny had told her to not indulge in mischief, “Simran, samjhaya si Bunny ne ke nahi todna? Tussi samjhe nahi si?”

Simran, inspite of acknowleding what she did, continues with her cute blame-game banter of how Bunny had slapped her.

She agrees that Bunny had stopped her but she didn’t pay him heed and the father says, “Fer thapad te paina hi si na beta.”

Watch the adorable video here:

Poor Simran pleads how she’s been hit by Bunny. The father asks, “Slow maarna si? Tez nahi maarna si?”

Bunny steps in and says, “Mai slow maareya si.”

The father asks Bunny to show how he had slapped her and Bunny recreates his ‘slow slap’.

Simran slaps herself a little too hard and asks her father if it was slow. The surprised father confronts Bunny and the poor lad says, “Nahi, nahi, Simran jhooth bol rahi hai” and goes on to caress her face.

The father comforts Simran saying that he had only patted her face and the little girl gives herself a tight slap and says, “Nahi ohne eve maareya, mai dekheya si.”

Her repeated whinning made Bunny lose his temper as he shouts, “Kinni vaari dassengi hun.”

The cute banter left netizens missing their own brothers and sisters.

Since siblings are the yin to our yang, we wouldn’t choose to laugh through life with anyone else.

