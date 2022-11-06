Watch: Dad patiently irons clothes of daughter’s doll, adorable video wins netizens’ hearts

Chandigarh, November 6
The relationship of father-daughter duo is always special. A father is always on his toes to even do the things which appear quite incomprehensible to make his daughter happy. One such adorable video has surfaced on social media where a dad could be seen patiently ironing clothes for his daughter’s dolls.
The video has been shared by an Instagram page, ortizfamily275 run by Cat & Oscar Ortiz. They usually share content related to family affairs. In the video recently uploaded, Oscar could be seen ironing tiny clothes of her daughter’s doll with full concentration. As the video proceeds and camera pans on Oscar’s daughter, she flaunts a naughty smile.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video.
