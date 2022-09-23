Watch: Delhi police covey special message through video of cab driver singing amid colossal traffic

Chandigarh, September 23
Delhi police never fail to impress people with their wit as they after propagate meme-centric messages to school people about road safety norms. In a fresh, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police has shared a video of a cab driver who can be seen singing a song while he is stuck in traffic.
How to stay calm at traffic signal.. pic.twitter.com/dcfBH5Xz5Z— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022
Besides the viral video of cab driver singing a song, the catch in the video is a message that Delhi Police want to convey. Citing the viral video as an example, they insist people should switch to singing rather than unnecessarily honking while waiting at traffic signal.
Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 10,000 views. Netizens are appreciating Delhi police for their imposing style of conveying a message. Some, however, schooled the police back on how they much be proactive in getting rid of traffic congestions in Delhi-NCR.
September 22, 2022
जो आपके सिपाही 5 10 लोगों का group बना कर चालान में लगे रहते हैं उनको रोड खुलवाने में भी लगाओ— shishpal (@shishpalsaroha) September 23, 2022
😂😂😂...Please release a song list for the rain 🙏— Deepak (@Dpkvigyapan) September 23, 2022
Nice voice pic.twitter.com/9tIeHWV2tS— samed75850@ruguox.com (@samed75850) September 23, 2022
Come to dwarka how many times we have writtne the dwarka one km stretch has gove red lights just imagine— Ranjan Chhibba (@Chhibba2Ranjan) September 23, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...