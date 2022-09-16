Watch: Delivery guy recreates iconic climax scene of DDLJ, hands over package to woman while chasing a moving train

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 16

The video of a delivery guy has been doing the rounds on Twitter where he creates replica of DDLJ’s iconic climax scene.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Sahil, where a delivery guy can be seen running on the platform in a bid to hand over a package to a woman standing at the door of a moving train.

The woman at the climax can be seen waving at the delivery guy after he successfully hands over the package to her.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 42,000 views.