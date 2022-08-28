Watch: Desi aunties twerking to 'Kala Chashma' set Internet on fire

Chandigarh, August 28
Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra’s song ‘Kala Chashma’ has been taking a revamp across all social media platforms recently.
Twerking to the song from the 2016 Bollywood movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ has become a raging new fad with a large number of reels popping up on the beats.
Kids from Africa to sari-clad aunties in India, we see everyone joining the viral dance trend in their unique style.
A recent video that has caught the attention of users is of some desi ‘aunties’ nailing the hook step.
In the video, one of the women from the group gets on all fours and twerks to the beats of the song.
Watch the viral video here:
View this post on Instagram
While some users appreciated the women’s moves, others reacted with hilarious comments.
