Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

Chandigarh, May 13
Coffee is believed to be a great incentiviser. The consumption of java often rejuvenate us while we feel exhausted. In the course, a video of a bride is doing the rounds on internet, where she goes out to fetch coffee amid her wedding ceremony. As it was taking a bit long for ‘Baarat’ to arrive, the woman decided to calm her nerves with a coffee.
In the viral video, the bride can be seen dressed in her wedding attire, sipping coffee while driving a car.
The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named, wedlookmagazine. “When only Starbucks can calm your wedding anxiety,” the text imprinted on the video says.
Since being shared by Instagram user, the video has garnered over 4 million views and 2.18 lakh likes.
