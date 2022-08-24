Watch: Desi 'kaki' rocking six yards of grace with a 'ghunghat' among bikini-clad tourists

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

To carry oneself with poise, that too in a foreign country, while wearing clothes from your culture, takes confidence.

A woman wearing a sari on a beach among bikini-clad women is one such example.

A video shared by one Rishika Gurjar has gone viral on social media and already amassed over 99k views.

What makes the woman stand out from the crowd and pique everyone’s interest is that the ‘desi kaki’ is rocking six yards of elegance at a beach outside India with a ‘ghunghat’ over her head.

Watch the video here:

The woman’s take on defying all odds sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

Hailing her for embracing her own identity among foreigners, a user wrote: “She has grace, confidence, femininity and charm," while another commented: "Proud of my culture."