Watch: Elderly man grooves to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Dil Na Diya’, leaves Instagram users fascinated

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Social media is completely unbiased when it comes to giving opportunities to people to showcase their talent. There are plenty of examples when people from overlooked sections became instant cult figures by exhibiting their unique talent on social platforms.

In the streak, a video has surfaced on Instagram, where an elderly man can be seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan's song ‘Dil Na Diya’ from movie Krrish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S. Suresh (@s.sureshdancer)

The clip has been shared by a user, S Suresh, where the talented dancer can be seen flawlessly emulating Hrithik’s hook steps of the aforementioned song.

The video has enmassed over 50,000 likes since being shared. People are out-and-out impressed by man’s talent.