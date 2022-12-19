Watch: Elderly women remix 'Mera dil ye pukare' in desi dhol-and-kirtan style; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

The popular trend on Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera dil ye pukare’ seems to have transcended age as a group of elderly women have now jumped on the bandwagon and set the Internet ablaze with their desi take on it.

Shared on Instagram by one Moriya Akash, a video shows a group of elderly women sitting in a circle and singing in unison a desi version of the track.

Dressed in woolen attires, their remix having the beats of a dhol and style of a kirtan was an instant hit with the netizens.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moriya Akash (@akki_moriya)

The video has amassed over 2.6 million views since being shared online. Netizens hailed the women’s performance and their spirit of keeping up with social media trends.

Initially, a Pakistani girl became an overnight Internet sensation as a video of her dancing to the track went viral.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

#Instagram