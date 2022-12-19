Watch: Elderly women remix 'Mera dil ye pukare' in desi dhol-and-kirtan style; video goes viral

Chandigarh, December 19
The popular trend on Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera dil ye pukare’ seems to have transcended age as a group of elderly women have now jumped on the bandwagon and set the Internet ablaze with their desi take on it.
Shared on Instagram by one Moriya Akash, a video shows a group of elderly women sitting in a circle and singing in unison a desi version of the track.
Dressed in woolen attires, their remix having the beats of a dhol and style of a kirtan was an instant hit with the netizens.
The video has amassed over 2.6 million views since being shared online. Netizens hailed the women’s performance and their spirit of keeping up with social media trends.
Initially, a Pakistani girl became an overnight Internet sensation as a video of her dancing to the track went viral.
