Watch: Elephant puts garland on Ganesha's idol during Ganpati procession

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across the country on Wednesday, people brought bappa home with zeal and enthusiasm.

While Ganpati processions took place in different parts of the country, one procession in particular caught the attention of netizens alike.

In a video shared on Twitter, an elephant was seen putting a garland on Ganesha’s idol as ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ played in the background.

After making sure the garland was steady, the elephant rolled back its trunk in happiness.

Netizens were left amazed at the tusker’s spectacular gesture.

People celebrate the 10-day-long festival to welcome the elephant-headed Lord to their houses. It marks the birth anniversary of the deity.

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, ‘Pushpa Raj’-inspired Ganpati idols were making headlines.

Fans of actor Allu Arjun welcomed the Lord in their unique style.

#social media #twitter