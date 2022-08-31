Watch: Elephant puts garland on Ganesha's idol during Ganpati procession

Chandigarh, August 31
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across the country on Wednesday, people brought bappa home with zeal and enthusiasm.
While Ganpati processions took place in different parts of the country, one procession in particular caught the attention of netizens alike.
In a video shared on Twitter, an elephant was seen putting a garland on Ganesha’s idol as ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ played in the background.
This is beautiful ...😍#गणपती_बाप्पा_मोरया 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xh4MYifIMA— Pooja Nikam 🇮🇳 (@poojanikam20) August 30, 2022
After making sure the garland was steady, the elephant rolled back its trunk in happiness.
Netizens were left amazed at the tusker’s spectacular gesture.
People celebrate the 10-day-long festival to welcome the elephant-headed Lord to their houses. It marks the birth anniversary of the deity.
Meanwhile, earlier during the day, ‘Pushpa Raj’-inspired Ganpati idols were making headlines.
Yes like this 🙌🤗 pic.twitter.com/vz9DMEvIAZ— प्रभाकर राधा विठ्ठल जाधव (@dreamAIR100) August 30, 2022
Fans of actor Allu Arjun welcomed the Lord in their unique style.
