Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Wedding ceremony in India is generally a time consuming affair. At the onset of celebration, people are usually full of enthusiasm but get exhausted till the conclusion. A video of a wedding event, doing the rounds on internet, is testimony to how people associated with wedding function, besides the couple, get worn out amid time consuming rituals and traditions.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named, gaurvi_forever.

The viral video shows ‘pandit ji’ asking couple to run during ‘pheras’. As it was 3 am already, ‘pandit ji’ probably wanted to insinuate to the couple that he was tired and he thus said “Bhaglo beta bhaglo.”

After ‘pandit ji’ cracked a witty remark, the couple and bystanders burst into laughter.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 5 lakh likes.