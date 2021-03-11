Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Chandigarh, May 22
Wedding ceremony in India is generally a time consuming affair. At the onset of celebration, people are usually full of enthusiasm but get exhausted till the conclusion. A video of a wedding event, doing the rounds on internet, is testimony to how people associated with wedding function, besides the couple, get worn out amid time consuming rituals and traditions.
The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named, gaurvi_forever.
View this post on Instagram
The viral video shows ‘pandit ji’ asking couple to run during ‘pheras’. As it was 3 am already, ‘pandit ji’ probably wanted to insinuate to the couple that he was tired and he thus said “Bhaglo beta bhaglo.”
After ‘pandit ji’ cracked a witty remark, the couple and bystanders burst into laughter.
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 5 lakh likes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hoshiarpur boy rescued from borewell dies
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over six...
Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP
Distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of t...
Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA
Hardik in shortest format, Pujara in Test earn recalls
BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress
I faced hurdles in acting independently as an elected Lok Sa...
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...