Watch: Financial meltdown compels Pakistan nationals carry cooking gas in plastic balloons amid shortage, internet reacts

Chandigarh, January 3

Pakistan seems to have been completely entangled in a historic economic crisis as nationals are running pillar to post for even basic amenities like cooking gas and oil. Amid the ongoing crisis, a video has surfaced on social media where people in Pakistan were seen carrying cooking gas in big plastic balloons to fulfil their needs.

In Pakistan, the practice of using gas packed in plastic bags instead of cylinders for cooking has increased. Gas is sold by filling bags inside the shops connected to the gas pipeline network. People use it in the kitchen with the help of a small electric suction pump.#pkmb pic.twitter.com/e1DpNp20Ku — R Singh...🤸🤸 (@lonewolf_singh) December 31, 2022

The video is reported to be from Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per DW.com, these plastic bags are filled with cooking gas at shops connected with country’s supply plants. To avoid leakage, openings of these bags have valves. The bags are later connected to electric suction pumps to fulfil daily energy-related needs.

The exercise, however, could be dangerous as there are certain parameters to store natural gas and filling it inside plastic balloons could has serious aftermath.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3,000 views. Netizens have referred the exercise as ‘extremely dangerous’. Many called it a crazy adaptation.

THIS CAN'T BE REAL — Vanraj Sindha (@VanrajSindha6) January 1, 2023

I still csnt belive this.... — Free Bird (@azurecanada) December 31, 2022

Very risky. It like bom — hitendravasudeo (@hitendravasude2) January 3, 2023

Notably gas cylinder price in Pakistan surged to around Rs 10,000, which is unaffordable for majority of households.

