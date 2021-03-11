Watch: Finland PM defends herself as party video goes viral; says did nothing illegal, 'took alcohol, not drugs'

Chandigarh, August 19
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing a backlash after she was seen partying in a leaked video.
In the footage, she and friends, including Finnish celebrities, are seen dancing and singing after which she faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding she take a drug test.
Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022
She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.
The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw
Meanwhile, Sanna Marin defended her rights to enjoy her free time.
"These are private images that were not intended to be made public," the 36-year-old told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti on Thursday, also expressing her disappointment that the images were leaked, adding, "I have nothing to hide and did nothing illegal," reports dpa news agency.
While she drank alcohol at the party, she said she did not take drugs. Together with some of her celebrity friends, Marin had partied in a private home before visiting two bars.
She told broadcaster Yle that she hopes people accept this and that "we live in a democracy".
Marin has drawn attention in the past for attending rock festivals and partying in nightclubs.
While many young people in Finland are proud of their Prime Minister's wild side, the video has also drawn criticism from people who consider her behaviour not acceptable.
When she took office in 2019, Marin, then 34, became the youngest person to become Prime Minister in Finnish history.
