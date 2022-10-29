Watch: ‘Fire haircut’ goes miserably wrong as barber fails to douse flame, man suffers severe burns

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 29

A scary video of failed ‘fire haircut’ has been doing the rounds on social media where hairdresser miserably failed to douse the fire lit deliberately for styling hair of an 18-year-old person.

An 18-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after his ”fire haircut” went wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district#valsad #fire_haircut #ViralVideo #viralvideos2022 pic.twitter.com/K4ALzdGyq5 — Ravi kumar (@ravikumar455) October 27, 2022

The incident took place at a salon in Gujarat’s Vapi.

The man suffered severe burns on neck and chest and was rushed to hospital. He was later referred to Civil Hospital in Valsad, a Vapi town police station official said.

Police is investigating the matter and efforts are being made to record statements of both victim and the barber.

