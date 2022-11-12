Watch: Food delivery guy dances his heart out in middle of busy road, netizens impressed and concerned at the same time

Chandigarh, November 12
Social media has no dearth of videos that are quite entertaining besides being outlandish at times. In the streak a video of a food delivery guy has been making the rounds on social media where he can be seen flaunting a power-pack dance in the middle of road.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Mask. The video shows the man parking his bike with Zomato bag mounted atop on one side and bursting into a dance thereafter.
Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic.— Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022
Le delivery guy: pic.twitter.com/2xTpuI8dYO
Since being shared, the video has surpassed over 17,000 views. Besides hailing the performance of the man, netizens are concerned about people who had ordered the food. Some pointed out the probable delay in food delivery while others simply praised the man’s dance moves and insisted he must participate in some talent show.
Such a talent 😻😻— Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) November 8, 2022
Khana thanda hogaya— ZEN MODE (@sindhutiwari) November 8, 2022
Wow appreciated 🥰— ★Rs °°§äM 💙 (@Assssiiff) November 8, 2022
Le me : pic.twitter.com/KE0jF7KpxE— Marlboro 🔥🇮🇳 (@166Marlboro) November 8, 2022
November 8, 2022
Good Performance Brother encourage those talent ✌️— Rafi-JSPK©®❤️ (@MrLonel29996235) November 8, 2022
Customer bechara parcel ka wait karta huya 😭 pic.twitter.com/3TPciyriEb— Vishal Deshmukh (@kaafiAverage) November 9, 2022
Ab samjh aaya, dikkat yaha arahi hai— Affan Raza (@Affanrz1) November 8, 2022
