Watch: Food delivery guy grooves to ‘Sapne me milti hai’ outside a wedding venue, heartfelt video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 24

Social media is known to feed its consumers with a variety of viral content from across the world. The fresh addition to the streak is a video from outside a marriage event where a Zomato delivery guys was seen grooving to the Bollywood song ‘Sapne me milti hai’, which was played in the event.

While the wedding guests were frolicking inside, the food delivery guy was dancing outside the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Kochar (@pulkitkochar)

The viral video has been shot by someone inside the wedding event.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 40,000 views. Netizens are showering their love for the guy in comment section.