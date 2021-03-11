Watch: Girl nails dance performance on Shah Rukh’s ‘Ishq Kameena’ on LA streets

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

A video of a desi girl dancing to Shah Rukh’s famous number ‘Ishq Kameena’ in the streets of Los Angeles is going viral on social media.

An Instagram handle named Vinita Hazari shared the video of girl grooving to ‘Ishq Kameena’ in ghagra choli, the attire that Aishwarya wore in the song. “Just a brown girl blasting Bollywood in Hollywood Blvd 😚. NYC, do we want a Bollyitems class? Let me know 🥰,” reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has surpassed 24,000 views. Netizens are absolutely in love with the amazing dance. “You deserve a star on Hollywood blvd 🔥🙌 this was amazing@vinihazari!!!,” a user commented. “ON FIRE 🔥 also yes to blasting bollywood on hollywood what an adrenaline rush haha,” another one wrote.