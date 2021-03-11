Watch: Girl students' indulge in street fight in Bangaluru, video goes viral

Bengaluru, May 18
An incident of girl students' of a reputed school in Bengaluru indulging in street fighting in full public view went viral on Wednesday. The shocking unverified video of the students in uniform, holding baseball bats and fighting, kicking, pulling each other by the hair have gone viral on social media.
In the video, the two groups are seen arguing among themselves for a long time and then suddenly, one of them comes forward to snatch the baseball bat and then a fight starts between them.
Y'all need to even if y'all haven't already 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fBbJv9CXoc— T.sh (@Taha_shah0) May 17, 2022
The video shows the girls rolling over steps and falling. One gets hit against the iron grill and later with her bleeding nose is escorted away by her friends.
However, the exact reason was yet to be ascertained and there was no police complaint registered regarding the incident. Even the date and the timing of the incident is also not clear. The jurisdictional Ashoknagar police in Bengaluru maintained that they do not have any information on the issue.
The management of the reputed school has also so far not reacted to the incident. According to information available from sources, the two groups fought over the issue of boyfriend.
The boy had taken one of the girls out, without the knowledge of his girlfriend who studied in the same school. The girlfriend, who came to know about it, had questioned the girl and it took a violent turn, sources said. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons
Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind
With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon
India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...
12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi
PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch
'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...