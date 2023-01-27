‘He walks with me until I disappear’: Guy shares video of his father dropping him off on railway station, netizens create emotional stir

Chandigarh, January 27
While the world ardently talks about the role of a mother in one’s life, the sacrifice and implicit emotions of a father too couldn’t be weighed down. A video shared on Instagram serves as testimony and would relate with many middle class folks as they could go into reminiscence of some similar visuals they might had been into. Shared by a visual artist, the video shows his father dropping him off on railway station.
In an affectionate and heart-warming gesture, his father walks along the moving train only to get the very last glimpse of his son till the train finally disappears.
Pawan Sharma writes how his father drops him every time he goes away from him. “Every time when my dad comes to drop me...And he walks with me until I disappear,” he writes. “This is emotional every single time,” he captioned his post.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 9.8 lakh views. The post has created an emotional outburst with people hailing their fathers and sharing their similar experiences.
