Watch heart-warming video of strangers chanting man’s name after his son got lost in a crowd in Argentina

This boy got lost in a crowd in Argentina, so strangers got together to help him and chanted the name of his father Eduardo.

As the boy is crying, a stranger picked him up and carried him on his shoulders.

And then musicians playing on the street joined in with a song, "Eduardo, come and find Juan Cruz".

The heart-warming gesture of the strangers who came together to help the boy to find his father is incredibly adorable.

The video posted on the social media have millions of views and would for sure make your day.

via Daniel Abrahams pic.twitter.com/cFpauBO8jz — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 6, 2022

The elderly man wearing a t-shirt of Paris Saint-Germain football club with Messi’s name on the back carried the boy as the crowd joined him in chanting the name of the boy’s father Eduardo.

The crowd around is seen clapping and shouting the kid’s father name loudly.

Netizens flooded to the comments section to praise the heartening gesture and kindness shown by all.

The boy’s father then showed up and his son went running towards him.