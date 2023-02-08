Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

For seven-year-old Syrian girl, who was trapped for 17 hours under earthquake rubble, must have felt like 17 years.

She kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake making sure that he remains safe. Both of them were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building later.

The image was shared by UN representative Mohamed Safa.

“The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely,” Safa said in his tweet.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity... pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023

This video broke my heart 💔



The little girl says to the rescuer when he reaches her: Get me out from under this wreckage,sir,me and my sister, and I will become your slave.#earthquakeinturkey #Syria #هزه_ارضيه #زلزال #İstanbul #earthquake #Turkey #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/U9mMrZdROM — Zuher Almosa (@AlmosaZuher) February 7, 2023

Many videos and photos of these brave kids have emerged online spreading positivity, brotherhood and love.

I have never seen anything like what I am seeing from #Turkey and #Syria, shocking.! #İstanbul pic.twitter.com/89bdBy1FXl — Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) February 7, 2023

While all the focus is on #Turkey. This is The White Helmets volunteers in #Syria, 3000 of them are on the ground searching for survivors and they really need your help if you can afford it❤️https://t.co/rWNR681wgY pic.twitter.com/J85UI72UpS — Sofia Ukraini (@SlavaUk30722777) February 7, 2023

Great takbeers and joy after removing an entire family from under the rubble that remained besieged for 40 hours in northern Syria🙏#Syria #Turkey #earthquake #earthquakes #earthquakeinturkey pic.twitter.com/9uFjg7VE9K — saraqr (@saraqr_61) February 7, 2023

Rescue worker speaks to Girl trapped under building debris to soothe her & keep her engaged so that she doesn’t loose her will power…& strive to survive till she is extracted…#TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #Turkey #earthquaketurkey #Syria #TurkeyQuake #syriaearthquake pic.twitter.com/i37pZvYDYY — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 7, 2023

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time in Kahramanmaras. Turkey's southern province of Hatay and Syria's northern Aleppo city suffered the biggest loss of lives, while Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus also felt the tremor, the BBC reported.

#Earthquake #Syria #Turkey