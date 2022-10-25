Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 25

India’s four-wicket win against Pakistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kick-started Diwali celebrations a day in advance. While Virat Kohli’s stunning game impressed cricket lover all over the world, there is a video from outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, which is going viral and is sure to win your heart.

In the viral video, Indian and Pakistani fans can be seen singing 'Pasoori' together and dancing to it at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak match. Wearing India and Pakistan teams’ jerseys and holding the two flags high, their joy is infectious. Whether the clip was taken before or after the match, it’s not clear.

The caption of the video says it all. It reads, “The joint crowd of Pakistan and India shows some moves together outside Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Globally Hit Song of @coke_studio 'Pasoori'. You will not find a single cricket match where you see this much energy from both sides of the crowd!"

The video is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @shusmanshahid. It has over 2 lakh views and counting.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entert, Sports & Travel (@pakistan_showbiz123)

The comments section is filled with an array of reactions. “Divided by borders, united by Pasoori,” a user wrote. “Best thing on the Internet today,” another user wrote. An Instagram user commented, “Separated by cricket, united by Pasoori.” Another comment read, “This is so wholesome.” “Happy to see them. At least some of you guys know it’s a game. United by Pasoori,” wrote a third user.

For the unversed, Pasoori is a hit track from Coke Studio's season 14 sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

If the match was historic, this video too will be remembered for years to come.