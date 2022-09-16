Watch: Imran Khan fuels laugh riot after measuring flour in litre instead of kilo during live address

Chandigarh, September 16
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan invited plethora of memes after he made faux pas by using litre as a unit to measure flour instead of kilos during his live address.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a journalist, Naila Inayat.
Atta Rs100 litre. pic.twitter.com/bV6KhhzB3z— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 15, 2022
Khan was talking about inflation in Pakistan. He said, “The price of flour has doubled. One kilo atta was Rs 50 per kg during our tenure, however, it has crossed more than 100 rupees per litre in Karachi”.
Since being shared, the video has enmassed 3.2 lakh views. Netizens are taking dig at Khan for the blunder he made while upholding issue of inflation in Pakistan.
September 15, 2022
Meanwhile RaGa 😅 pic.twitter.com/AmBt84vdyO— Dilawarsinh Sisodia (@Dilawarsinh_) September 15, 2022
Pakistan ki pappu?— Aanu Anand (@aanu_Nar) September 15, 2022
